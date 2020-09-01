Advertisement

More health concerns besides COVID-19 this high school football season

The guard protects the whole abdominal area.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve years ago, 15-year-old Taylor Haugen passed away after suffering from an abdominal injury during a Niceville High football game. His parents went on to create the Taylor Haugen Foundation to carry on Taylor’s legacy.

“His parents started the foundation so that no other family has to go through what they went through and to protect kids from abdominal injuries in our local community and all throughout the country, and to honors Taylor’s legacy,” Taylor Haugen Foundation Associate Director Eddie Bird said.

Bird said COVID-19 is not the only health issue players and parents should focus on.

“Abdominal injuries can still happen even though there’s many other things going on in our world,” Bird said. “It’s important to think about those things because sometimes abdominal injuries can be hard to recognize.”

The foundation has created the Youth Equipment for Sports Safety Program that partners with teams to get them fitted for rib guards.

“It’s a pad that gets fitted to each individual player, it goes in a compression shirt, slides right around their abdominal region, right around their ribs,” said Bird. “It’s form fitted to each player, it turns rock hard so that any blunt force impact is spread out instead of going directly into the abdominal area.”

This year, the foundation has fitted one team in Florida, one team in Texas, and has plans to fit two more teams in Alabama.

The Florida House of Representatives named August Abdominal Injury in Youth Football Awareness Month. The foundation said it is very proud of that because it wants to keep promoting abdominal protection.

