Nursing home ban to be lifted in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a flyer for a public service campaign as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Broward Health Corporate Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, the governor's office released a video promoting "One Goal One Florida," a public service campaign that also urges Floridians to keep their distance and wear masks as a way to lower the risk of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he will lift the state’s ban on visiting nursing homes.

The ban has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis says he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks. The task force has recommended that nursing homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks.

Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new COVID-19 cases.

