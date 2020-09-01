Puppy tossed from car in Milligan

MILLIGAN, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say a young man saw a woman stop her car and toss a puppy on the Highway 90 bridge in Milligan on Sunday.

Deputies say the man stopped and picked up the 3-month-old puppy. As the man made it across the bridge he saw two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies at a gas station and gave the puppy to them.

One Deputy took the puppy to PAWS.

Rescuers say the puppy, now named “Milligan”, is limping from a sore leg, but the leg is not broken.

The puppy will not be available for adoption until Friday.

