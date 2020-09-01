Advertisement

Road caves in on Harrison Avenue

The hole is on Harrison Avenue in front of the Spring Valley Club Apartments.
The hole is on Harrison Avenue in front of the Spring Valley Club Apartments.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City is closed after the road caved in.

City officials say Harrison Avenue between 23rd Street and 19th Street is closed to through traffic. They say the roadway in front of Spring Valley Club Apartments caved in due to the sewer line underneath.

Traffic along the road has been restricted to those who need to get to the apartment complex or business in the area.

Panama City’s Utilities Department is on-site and working to repair the sewer line and roadway.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

