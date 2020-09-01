Six candidates officially running for Bay County Commission’s District 4 seat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The election for Bay County’s District 4 commissioner will officially be held in November.

The seat was formerly occupied by Keith Baker, who stepped down after his FBI arrest stemming from charges including worker’s compensation fraud.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the decision to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the position.

Now that last week’s candidate qualifying period has officially ended, the special election will be added to the general election ballot on November 3rd.

“The biggest issue is right now people are calling asking for their ballots. We do not have them yet because we need to still create the ballots and ballots don’t get mailed out until September 24th will be the first day that we mail out to local voters,” Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. You will also have the option to vote at one of Bay County’s several super voting sites but Andersen asks everyone to please not wait until the last minute.

The candidates running in the election are Thomas Cook, Paul Davis, Doug Moore, Eric Orme, Keith Whitaker, and Robert Wright.

