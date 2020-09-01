Advertisement

The CDC releases new information regarding COVID-19 related deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out with new data on the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 and how many had underlying health conditions.

According to the new data, six percent of the deaths were from Covid-19 alone and the other 94 percent had other serious illnesses along with Covid-19.

In these patients in addition to COVID-19, there were on average 2.6 additional causes for death.

While this may depict Covid-19 as less serious local Cardiologist, Amir Haghighat says “rather than looking at this as like yay COVID-19 isn’t that bad, we have to look at this like oh we have to keep our guard up because we have a community full of these risk factors and if they get COVID-19 it may be what tips them over the edge.”

Some of the top underlying medical conditions include influenza, pneumonia, diabetes, obesity and heart failure.

“We often test them for influenza when they come in with COVID-pneumonia,” said Dr. Haghighat. “We find out they have the two together, and they tend to get much sicker, faster, so there certainly is a more synergistic additive effect, if you get hit by more than one.”

Dr. Haghighat said we don’t need to get a false sense of comfort in these findings we still need to be careful.

But there is some more good news.

“The positive testing rate in Bay County has gone down from nearly 20 percent to below ten percent, I believe we are at eight percent, which is a wonderful thing, it means what we are doing is working,” said Dr. Haghighat.

All of the findings and numbers were based on death certificates which the CDC says is the most reliable source of data.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kaleidoscope Theatre working through pandemic to finish repairs

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials with the theatre were supposed to get the keys to the new building by the end of August but due to insurance hang-ups and the pandemic, progress slowed down.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on the increase with rain chances on the decrease in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The heat returns and the rain chances take a break over the panhandle

News

Plans unveiled for three Panama City neighborhoods, seeking public input

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
St. Andrews, Millville, and Glenwood sustained major damage from Hurricane Michael, and now the city is seeking the public’s input to build them back better.

Latest News

News

I-Heart Media supply drive for hurricane victims

Updated: 3 hours ago
Spurred on by the memories of Hurricane Michael Dr. Shane and Tess felt the necessity to repay those in Louisiana that helped us when we were at this point in our struggle for survival. They asked for items that people might need most.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Panama City road closed after structural damage from this weekend’s rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the road is not safe for vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

News

Holmes District Schools first on-campus COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Holmes District School Board announced Monday it has had a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

News

Monday’s COVID-19 update shows less in area hospitals

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,331 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

School bus involved in a hit and run crash in Okaloosa County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The driver of the car that hit the back of the school bus was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center for minor injuries. Troopers say no other injuries were reported.