The CDC releases new information regarding COVID-19 related deaths

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out with new data on the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 and how many had underlying health conditions.

According to the new data, six percent of the deaths were from Covid-19 alone and the other 94 percent had other serious illnesses along with Covid-19.

In these patients in addition to COVID-19, there were on average 2.6 additional causes for death.

While this may depict Covid-19 as less serious local Cardiologist, Amir Haghighat says “rather than looking at this as like yay COVID-19 isn’t that bad, we have to look at this like oh we have to keep our guard up because we have a community full of these risk factors and if they get COVID-19 it may be what tips them over the edge.”

Some of the top underlying medical conditions include influenza, pneumonia, diabetes, obesity and heart failure.

“We often test them for influenza when they come in with COVID-pneumonia,” said Dr. Haghighat. “We find out they have the two together, and they tend to get much sicker, faster, so there certainly is a more synergistic additive effect, if you get hit by more than one.”

Dr. Haghighat said we don’t need to get a false sense of comfort in these findings we still need to be careful.

But there is some more good news.

“The positive testing rate in Bay County has gone down from nearly 20 percent to below ten percent, I believe we are at eight percent, which is a wonderful thing, it means what we are doing is working,” said Dr. Haghighat.

All of the findings and numbers were based on death certificates which the CDC says is the most reliable source of data.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.