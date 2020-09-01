Three local men arrested on multiple drug charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three local men are facing multiple drug charges after deputies say they seized methamphetamine, MDMA, and heroin.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say last Thursday, investigator served a search warrant at a home on Beech Street. They say they found six pounds of marijuana, 18 grams of MDMA, and more than $8,000 in cash. Raymond Walter King, 45, was arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA more than 10 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The next day, investigators say they served a search warrant at a home on Altha Avenue. Deputies say there were several complaints of illegal drug activity at the home. During the search, investigators say they found Branden Thomas Reddish on his bed trying to hide a bag with black, tar-like substance in it. They say when he was searched, they found another bag with the same tar-like substance in it. They say after being advised of his rights, Reddish said the substance was “dab,” but it wasn’t his because the pants he was wearing weren’t his. Deputies say the substance tested positive for heroin. Investigators found 6 grams of the tar substance. Reddish was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On the same day, Friday, investigators also served a search warrant at a home on Huntington Drive. Deputies took Joshua Lee Webb into custody outside the home beside his vehicle. They say the cargo hatch of the vehicle was open and investigators found inside a black plastic piece of the vehicle multiple clear plastic bags containing a crystal substance. According to investigators, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 60 grams. Inside the home, deputies say they found a gun. Webb is a convicted felon and not allowed to have guns. Webb is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine more than 28 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of narcotic equipment.

