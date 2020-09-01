Tuesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 631,040 cases reported. There are 624,116 cases involving Florida residents and 6,924 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,521 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,399 cases. This includes 5,315 residents and 84 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 79 people have died from the virus and 306 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 16 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,199 cases. This includes 4,170 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 77 people who have died from the virus. 245 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 28 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,662 cases. 1,524 of the cases are residents and 138 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 89 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,009 cases. 998 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died in the county and 57 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 640 cases. There are 629 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 23 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,385 cases. There are 2,363 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 66 deaths and 116 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 14 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 571 cases, 570 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Nine people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 827 cases. They are 817 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 12 deaths and 49 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, there is one person in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 549 cases. There are 545 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 436 cases of COVID-19. All 436 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 16 available adult ICU beds out of the 139 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

