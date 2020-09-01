Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning so far with mostly clear skies and we had a beautiful slightly less than full moon set early on. I do think we’ll see a few scattered and stray, small and brief, isolated showers developing out of the Gulf this morning and possibly for a couple coastal communities around or just after sunrise. That won’t be the best chance for rain today, a better chance for a hit or miss storm develops into the midday and afternoon with most hits away from the coast and for our inland neighborhoods.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start so dress comfortably and keep the umbrella around for one of the hit or miss storms. As highs warm into the 90s again today under the mostly sunny start, we’ll see more rising motion in our atmosphere.

With help from the sea breeze in the afternoon as well, we’ll get widely scattered storms to develop. I’ll have a 30% chance through the morning and midday on the coast and a 50% chance for those away from the coast mainly from 10am to 4pm.

Otherwise, a ridge of high pressure builds in from the surface to aloft and that will help to stifle out any major rain chances through the midweek. So we’ll get a good drying out period before this ridge breaks down a bit more by the weekend and scattered afternoon storms return.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon especially away from the coast where scattered storms are likely to develop yet they’ll be hit or miss in nature. Highs today reach the 90s with feels like temperatures around 100 to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast features a drier pattern through the midweek before typical afternoon hit or miss storm chances return heading into the Labor Day weekend.

