Advertisement

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will not work with an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by multilateral groups like the World Health Organization.

The decision to go it alone, first reported by The Washington Post, follows the White House’s decision in early July to pull the United States out of the WHO. Trump claims the WHO is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

Some nations have worked directly to secure supplies of vaccine, but others are pooling efforts to ensure success against a disease that has no geographical boundaries. More than 150 countries are setting up the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, or COVAX.

That cooperative effort, linked with the WHO, would allow nations to take advantage of a portfolio of potential vaccines to ensure their citizens are quickly covered by whichever ones are deemed effective. The WHO says even governments making deals with individual vaccine makers would benefit from joining COVAX because it would provide backup vaccines in case the ones being made through bilateral deals with manufacturers aren’t successful.

“The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere. “This president will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own Food and Drug Administration’s gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested and saves lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Storm Omar forms as Nana approaches Central America

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach.

News

Eviction moratorium extended again

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Governor Ron DeSantis extends the moratorium to October 1.

News

Moratorium Extended

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Governor Ron DeSantis extended the moratorium until October 1.

News

More health concerns besides COVID-19 this high school football season

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Not only is COVID-19 a health concern this football season, but abdominal protection is also of concern.

Latest News

News

Six candidates officially running for Bay County Commission’s District 4 seat

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
There are officially six candidates running in the race to replace Keith Baker as Bay County's District 4 commissioner.

News

Area unemployment rates improve in July

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Unemployment figures for the area are in, and our local numbers look better than the state’s.

News

Road caves in on Harrison Avenue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Part of Harrison Avenue in Panama City is closed after the road caved in.

News

2020 PCB Marathon canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The race will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021.

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

National Politics

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.