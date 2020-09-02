Advertisement

Bay Arts Alliance working on new murals throughout the Panama City

Bay Arts Alliance has plans on putting up more murals throughout Panama City.
Bay Arts Alliance has plans on putting up more murals throughout Panama City.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Bay Arts Alliance is hoping you will soon see a more colorful Panama City.

Alliance board members are working to have seven murals painted throughout the city. There is one in the works right now; they have commissioned Jessie Jennings to paint it.

The mural will go up right across the street from the Bay Arts Alliance building, on the side of the Dokken Building downtown. The mural will feature a hammerhead shark.

The murals do seem to have a huge effect on the people who live here as well as the visitors.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jason Kretzer said, “Art, it’s a building block for revitalization. It’s something that we believe strongly in that makes us stronger, makes our community stronger, it makes the outside world look at us as a place that, ’Oh, that’s a place I want to go, I want to be, I want to move, I want to live.’”

Once Jennings starts on the mural he should have it done within two days.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State extends deadline for students to meet Bright Futures qualifications

Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday, state officials extended the Bright Futures scholarship deadline for 2020 graduates who still need to meet the ACT or SAT minimum qualifications.

News

Draper Lake neighbors ask leaders to protect coastal dune lakes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Coastal Dune Lakes are only found in a handful of places around the world- one of them being South Walton County. Neighbors believe local officials need to step up to protect them.

News

Bay District Schools launches new app for teachers, students and parents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay District Schools announces the launch of a new app for teachers, students and parents.

News

Florida start up hopes to make recovering unclaimed property easier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Florida based start up company is hoping to make it easier than ever for you to track down and recover unclaimed property owed to you anywhere in the nation.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high over the coming days as rain chances take a break

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

News

Taylor Haugen Foundation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The family of a local football player killed while playing has developed protective shields for other athletes.

News

National Treasure

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new Florida start up company hopes to become a one stop shop for everyone in the United States to search for unclaimed property across the country.

News

Draper Lake Development

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Walton County residents have formed a Save 30A group to oppose the new Draper Lake Development.

News

BDS App Press Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay District Schools has a new app for parents to stay in communication with school staff and check grades.