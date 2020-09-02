Bay Arts Alliance working on new murals throughout the Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Bay Arts Alliance is hoping you will soon see a more colorful Panama City.

Alliance board members are working to have seven murals painted throughout the city. There is one in the works right now; they have commissioned Jessie Jennings to paint it.

The mural will go up right across the street from the Bay Arts Alliance building, on the side of the Dokken Building downtown. The mural will feature a hammerhead shark.

The murals do seem to have a huge effect on the people who live here as well as the visitors.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jason Kretzer said, “Art, it’s a building block for revitalization. It’s something that we believe strongly in that makes us stronger, makes our community stronger, it makes the outside world look at us as a place that, ’Oh, that’s a place I want to go, I want to be, I want to move, I want to live.’”

Once Jennings starts on the mural he should have it done within two days.

