Advertisement

Bay County Animal Services to host adoption event Wednesday

Bay County Animal Services is hosting a special adoption event Wednesday, September 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Bay County Animal Services is hosting a special adoption event Wednesday, September 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(WCJB)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Looking to add a new furry friend to the family?

Bay County Animal Services is hosting a special adoption event Wednesday, September 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their building on Bayline Drive in Panama City.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online by clicking here or by calling (850) 767-3333 for more information.

Officials say more Saturday events will be scheduled soon.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Murals in Panama City

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Bay Arts Alliance Mural Program is commissioning murals throughout the Downtown Panama City.

News

BCSO Crisis Intervention Training

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bay County Sheriff's officials are busy this week learning about the different ways to deal with people having a mental health crisis.

News

Incinerator Shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin the process of shutting down the county's incinerator.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 7 hours ago
Heat & humidity are expected to remain high with rain chances low

Latest News

News

Bay County commissioners vote to shut down incinerator

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
County leaders say they are working on an alternative for locals who regularly used the incinerator for smaller hauls so they won’t have to take trash across the county.

News

State extends deadline for students to meet Bright Futures qualifications

Updated: 9 hours ago
On Tuesday, state officials extended the Bright Futures scholarship deadline for 2020 graduates who still need to meet the ACT or SAT minimum qualifications.

News

Bay Arts Alliance working on new murals throughout the Panama City

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay Arts Alliance in the works to have more art murals throughout the city

News

Draper Lake neighbors ask leaders to protect coastal dune lakes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Coastal Dune Lakes are only found in a handful of places around the world- one of them being South Walton County. Neighbors believe local officials need to step up to protect them.

News

Bay District Schools launches new app for teachers, students and parents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay District Schools announces the launch of a new app for teachers, students and parents.

News

Florida start up hopes to make recovering unclaimed property easier

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Florida based start up company is hoping to make it easier than ever for you to track down and recover unclaimed property owed to you anywhere in the nation.