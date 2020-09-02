Bay County Animal Services to host adoption event Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Looking to add a new furry friend to the family?

Bay County Animal Services is hosting a special adoption event Wednesday, September 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their building on Bayline Drive in Panama City.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online by clicking here or by calling (850) 767-3333 for more information.

Officials say more Saturday events will be scheduled soon.

