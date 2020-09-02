Advertisement

Bay County commissioners vote to shut down incinerator

By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County commissioners voted Tuesday to start the process of shutting down the incinerator saying the costs were getting too high to maintain it and the revenue produced from the facility wasn’t covering it.

“It’s been hundreds of millions of dollars that it’s cost the taxpayers since 1984,” said Commissioner Tommy Hamm. “It’s been bought, sold, and bought again. It’s been a huge money pit for the Bay County taxpayer.”

Officials say the shutdown process will take about a year and as the process moves forward, major commercial trash disposal services will be transitioned to Steelfield Landfill.

“We have just copious amounts of land out there and we have plenty of room, plenty of capacity. Now our tipping fees are going to be cut way down,” said Hamm.

Officials say without the incinerator the tipping fees or trash disposal fees could drop to $35 per ton, but if they kept it running, they would only go up.

“The tipping fees right now are $56,” said Commissioner Bill Dozier. “If we continue on the path that we’re on we would have to raise them to approximately $80 per ton.”

During the shutdown, commissioners say they will work out the details for staff and residents.

“We’ll have discussions with our operator, Engen, and discuss the best way to move forward with this with their staff and for everybody, and the citizens,” said Dozier.

County leaders say they want the best for the taxpayers and as times change, the county needs to change with it.

“As the market has changed and we’ve been able to acquire more property out at the landfill, it just makes more financial and business sense to move in this direction to close down the incinerator,” said Dozier.

County leaders say they are working on an alternative for locals who regularly used the incinerator for smaller hauls so they won’t have to take trash across the county.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Murals in Panama City

Updated: moments ago
The Bay Arts Alliance Mural Program is commissioning murals throughout the Downtown Panama City.

News

BCSO Crisis Intervention Training

Updated: moments ago
Bay County Sheriff's officials are busy this week learning about the different ways to deal with people having a mental health crisis.

News

Incinerator Shutdown

Updated: moments ago
Bay County Commissioners voted Tuesday to begin the process of shutting down the county's incinerator.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Heat & humidity are expected to remain high with rain chances low

Latest News

News

State extends deadline for students to meet Bright Futures qualifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, state officials extended the Bright Futures scholarship deadline for 2020 graduates who still need to meet the ACT or SAT minimum qualifications.

News

Bay Arts Alliance working on new murals throughout the Panama City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay Arts Alliance in the works to have more art murals throughout the city

News

Draper Lake neighbors ask leaders to protect coastal dune lakes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Coastal Dune Lakes are only found in a handful of places around the world- one of them being South Walton County. Neighbors believe local officials need to step up to protect them.

News

Bay District Schools launches new app for teachers, students and parents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Bay District Schools announces the launch of a new app for teachers, students and parents.

News

Florida start up hopes to make recovering unclaimed property easier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Florida based start up company is hoping to make it easier than ever for you to track down and recover unclaimed property owed to you anywhere in the nation.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high over the coming days as rain chances take a break