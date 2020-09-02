Advertisement

Bay District Schools launches new app for teachers, students and parents

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Bay District Schools announced the launch of a new app on Tuesday.

Officials say it will help parents broaden communication with the schools. Through the app parents can check grades, attendance, assignments and any upcoming events. Parents can also contact teachers directly through the app.

Bay District Schools project manager for the program, Margaret Gamble says, “You can download the app from the Google Play store or from iTunes, have the app ready to go, use it, log in as you would with your regular screen and all that information on your student is available at one touch.”

Bay District Schools said because of COVID-19 there are now 4,000 students enrolled in BayLink , so the app launches at the perfect time.

