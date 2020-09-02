Changes in security practices at schools in light of COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as COVID-19 has changed how schools are run, it has also changed the way security is run within the schools.

“Here at the police department, we’re concerned with how we’re going to do the drills, and keep the kids safe and the district in compliance, and keep the kids trained in case we have a fire drill or lock down drill,” said Chief of Security and Police for Bay District Schools Mike Jones.

Those drills had to change to be in compliance with CDC guidelines of social distancing. Jones says this has given teachers more responsibility during lock down drills.

“They do everything they’re supposed to do except move the kids, the kids don’t move to a secure location,” said Jones. “Then what they do is talk about the drill, so the teachers have a lot more to do now.”

Jones says that students wearing masks and social distancing has made security more difficult, but is nothing that their staff can’t handle.

“We’re more vigilant, and that’s why we’ve sat down and trained our guys and talked to them and told them some things to look for,” said Jones. “Not just a person wearing a mask but what’s the rest of their body doing? What’s the things that they’re carrying? So, we’re doing awareness and being aware of what’s going on.”

The Bay District Schools Police Department has completed new training to be ready for school security in a pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.