Crestview couple arrested after drug task force search warrant

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Karl Domino Jr., 38, and Portia Rodrigues, 35, were arrested Wednesday after the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed search warrant.

Deputies say they executed the search warrant at the couple’s home Wednesday morning.

Deputies say five people left the house after they used a loud speaker to order everyone to get out, but Domino and Rodrigues stayed inside.

By braking a bedroom window, deputies say they were able to get inside and immediately noticed a strong chemical odor.

According to deputies, a white powder substance was in the air and on the floor and an unknown liquid had been poured on it, presumably to destroy evidence.

Deputies say the powder field tested positive for heroin.

A handgun, digital scales and syringes were also found according to deputies.

Domino and Rodrigues have been charged with destruction of evidence, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

