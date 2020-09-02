Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged Larry Miller, 55, of Crestview with sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

The victim told deputies Miller molested them on multiple occasions between 2009 and 2013.

After conducting forensic interviews, deputies say they found evidence for sexual abuse, molestation, and exploitation.

The victim told deputies Miller said he would kill their mother if they told anyone.

According to deputies, Miller denies the allegations.

