Draper Lake neighbors ask leaders to protect coastal dune lakes

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Coastal Dune Lakes are only found in a handful of places around the world, one of them being South Walton County. Neighbors believe local officials need to step up to protect them.

“If Walton County doesn’t make a stand here, where are they going to make a stand?” asked John Harrison, who lives near Draper Lake.

For neighbors along Draper Lake, the clear water, indigenous plants, and an abundance of wildlife are part of what drew them to South Walton.

”It’s just open development on 30A, and we’re going to lose what’s precious to us,” said Harrison.

”When you think about this piece of land behind me, it’s about 35-36 acres, [the] majority of it is wetland and scrub oak, that’s all protected and preserved land,” said Peter Hansen, who lives near Draper Lake.

D.R. Horton wants to build on land by Draper Lake. Its plans originally included 46 triplexes.

”This is a very important piece of real estate in Walton County, from a public stand point, and if it’s going to be developed, we’re going to get it right,” said Mac Carpenter, director of Walton County Planning.

The Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board wrote a letter to Walton County Commissioners and the planning department advising them to deny D.R. Horton’s application because of 12 documented violations over the past five years.

Community members don’t want county officials to give the company any exceptions, and some have started a website to share information about the developer.

”The density hasn’t really changed, the traffic hasn’t changed, and most importantly, the environmental issues haven’t changed, you still have a developer with a terrible track record building on a coastal dune lake,” said Harrison.

The Draper Lake community cares deeply about the lake, and have done projects over the years to improve the quality of the water.

”(We’re preserving) erosion on the side of the lake, we’ve also worked to get rid of invasive plant species, and also to plant native species,” said Hansen.

Officials say D.R. Horton is drawing up new plans that have not been presented yet to the planning board.

They could be discussed at a meeting in October.

We reached out to Enterlight Engineering leaders, who are representing D.R. Horton in this project, and have not heard back at this time.

