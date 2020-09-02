Advertisement

Florida start up hopes to make recovering unclaimed property easier

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - There’s over $60 billion spread across the country, and some of it may be owed to you.

A Florida based start up company is hoping to make it easier than ever for you to track down and recover unclaimed property owed to you anywhere in the nation.

One of every four Americans has some money being held by a government that is rightfully owed to them, but searching all 50 state vaults would be time consuming, not to mention it can often be expensive to prove the money belongs to you.

“Every state had their own kind of paperwork process. Some states are more technologically advanced. Florida does a decent job at it,” said Chris Pompovitch, Co-Founder of ClaimFound.

Gainesville-based start up company ClaimFound.com hopes to centralize the process and make it easier for you to get back what you’re owed.

“You shouldn’t have to go to 50 different state websites. You should sign up with ClaimFound and never think about unclaimed money again. We’ll monitor your name and immediately alert you,” said Pompovitch.

Brandon Eagleston is one of the first to benefit.

He tracked down and recovered $160 through the site after unsuccessfully trying to get the money through the state’s official site.

“It was a great time because I was starting a new career path into real estate. So the $160 actually helped me with the application fees, and it’s helped me jump start this new career path,” said Eagleston.

Right now claim found is only operating in Florida, but ultimately the goal is to centralize all $60 billion worth of unclaimed property on the website.

The platform is free to use, but there are premium features that can help users recover more complicated claims.

“But that is purely optional, and you can go through the process completely free on your own,” said Pompovitch

And the site also allows you to help out friends and neighbors who might have money out there.

You can visualize all of the unclaimed property on a map to see where the money is owed.

Just last year alone, Florida returned $323 million in unclaimed property.

