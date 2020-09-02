Advertisement

Florida TaxWatch calls for procurement reform

The decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.
The decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.(CNS)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The state’s decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

In its report, Florida TaxWatch calls the award hard to believe.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration never considered Deloitte Consulting’s negative recommendation over its building of the state’s failed unemployment system before picking the company for the new contract.

Bob Nave, vice president for research at Florida TaxWatch believes it should have.

“The overarching issue is to take a look at our procurement system and just do a complete overhaul,” said Nave.

The TaxWatch vice president has 27 years of experience in state government.

“The state’s track record with respect to large technology platforms has not been real good,” he said.

The governor has been vocal about how the unemployment system has performed.

“It’s a clunker. There’s no doubt about it,” said DeSantis during a press conference earlier this year.

The governor has also ordered his inspector general to investigate how Deloitte’s contract to create the state’s unemployment system went from $40 million to $46.5 million.

“Obviously, I don’t want Deloitte getting contracts personally because we are investigating what happened with the unemployment system,” said DeSantis.

However, when it comes to the AHCA award, the Governor said there is nothing he can do.

“They dropped their price so dramatically, that it’s not clear to me that at that point they could have be denied it on neutral grounds. Maybe if you inject this issue into it,” said DeSantis.

We’ve used the word estimated when it comes to the final price the state would pay Deloitte.

That’s because the company and other bidders call their final price ’a trade secret.’

The First Amendment Foundation has called it ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and a violation of Florida law.

In a statement, Jonathan Gandal, managing director of Deloitte said in part, “Deloitte received the highest score in an open and competitive procurement after an independent committee evaluated all the proposals and determined that we offered the best value to Florida taxpayers from both a technical and financial perspective.”

Latest News

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion with a ribbon cutting . After the ribbon cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola -Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.

News

School Security

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools everywhere are different due to the pandemic... but how are security measures being changed?

News

Walton County schools see change in enrollment for 2020-2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Even though there are about 200 new students this year, there are actually fewer total students this year than last year.

Latest News

News

Changes in security practices at schools in light of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Bay District School officers have had to change their safety drills in light of COVID-19.

News

Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged Larry Miller, 55, of Crestview with sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

News

Crestview couple arrested after drug task force search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Karl Domino Jr., 38, and Portia Rodrigues, 35, were arrested Wednesday after the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed search warrant.

News

Precautionary boil water notice issued from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

News

Wednesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,651 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Residential streets of Jackson getting repairs

Updated: 5 hours ago