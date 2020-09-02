Advertisement

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.(KVLY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a home on Canal Avenue in Panama City in reference to a medical call involving an baby.

The deputy that responded says they started CPR and EMS arrived a short time later. The baby was pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion with a ribbon cutting . After the ribbon cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola -Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.

News

School Security

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools everywhere are different due to the pandemic... but how are security measures being changed?

News

Florida TaxWatch calls for procurement reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The state’s decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

News

Walton County schools see change in enrollment for 2020-2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Even though there are about 200 new students this year, there are actually fewer total students this year than last year.

Latest News

News

Changes in security practices at schools in light of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Bay District School officers have had to change their safety drills in light of COVID-19.

News

Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged Larry Miller, 55, of Crestview with sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

News

Crestview couple arrested after drug task force search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Karl Domino Jr., 38, and Portia Rodrigues, 35, were arrested Wednesday after the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed search warrant.

News

Precautionary boil water notice issued from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

News

Wednesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,651 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Residential streets of Jackson getting repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago