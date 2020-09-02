Advertisement

Precautionary boil water notice issued from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - City of Panama City officials say a boil water notice has been issued for homes and businesses from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue between W. 13th Street and 15th Street.

Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

Officials recommend boiling water used for consumption with a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The precautionary boil water notice will be lifted when samples come back and show the water is safe to drink.

