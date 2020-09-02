Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Nearly two years after being ravaged by Hurricane Michael, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has completed the restoration of the hospital.

Repairs on the hospital were actually finished in late July, but today marked the official opening of the entire facility.

All 229 beds are now in private rooms which was one of the main goals of the restoration. Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion.

After the ribbon-cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola-Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.

“The unprecedented challenges this hospital has faced -they’ve done an amazing, amazing job,” Philip Griffitts, Bay County commissioner, said. “Conversations with the county throughout all this we had nothing but great a relationship and anytime they’ve needed something they’ve asked us and anytime we needed something we’ve asked of them and it’s always been honored.”

Wack added, “You know, you think of people coming to the chapel to pray for health, of course we all do. We want our loved ones to be well. We also pray for God’s will and for understanding that. And in times of difficulty and and times when we get bad news we pray for the strength to carry on and continue to be strong for one another.”

Ascension bought the hospital shortly after the hurricane and has spent more than $75 million to restore the entire campus.

