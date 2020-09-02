Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

ASCENSION SACRED HEART BAY OPEN
ASCENSION SACRED HEART BAY OPEN(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Nearly two years after being ravaged by Hurricane Michael, Ascension Sacred Heart Bay has completed the restoration of the hospital.

Repairs on the hospital were actually finished in late July, but today marked the official opening of the entire facility.

All 229 beds are now in private rooms which was one of the main goals of the restoration. Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion.

After the ribbon-cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola-Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.

“The unprecedented challenges this hospital has faced -they’ve done an amazing, amazing job,” Philip Griffitts, Bay County commissioner, said. “Conversations with the county throughout all this we had nothing but great a relationship and anytime they’ve needed something they’ve asked us and anytime we needed something we’ve asked of them and it’s always been honored.”

Wack added, “You know, you think of people coming to the chapel to pray for health, of course we all do. We want our loved ones to be well. We also pray for God’s will and for understanding that. And in times of difficulty and and times when we get bad news we pray for the strength to carry on and continue to be strong for one another.”

Ascension bought the hospital shortly after the hurricane and has spent more than $75 million to restore the entire campus.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

News

School Security

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools everywhere are different due to the pandemic... but how are security measures being changed?

News

Florida TaxWatch calls for procurement reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The state’s decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

News

Walton County schools see change in enrollment for 2020-2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Even though there are about 200 new students this year, there are actually fewer total students this year than last year.

Latest News

News

Changes in security practices at schools in light of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Bay District School officers have had to change their safety drills in light of COVID-19.

News

Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged Larry Miller, 55, of Crestview with sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

News

Crestview couple arrested after drug task force search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Karl Domino Jr., 38, and Portia Rodrigues, 35, were arrested Wednesday after the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed search warrant.

News

Precautionary boil water notice issued from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

News

Wednesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,651 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Residential streets of Jackson getting repairs

Updated: 6 hours ago