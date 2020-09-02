Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Less rain and more heat is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern will settle into a hotter and drier one over the next few days as high pressure builds over the panhandle. That means we will see highs mainly in the 90s with very little rain over our area through Saturday. As we move through Sunday to Tuesday a trough of low pressure will bring a return of better rain chances to our area.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

