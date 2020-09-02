Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern will settle into a hotter and drier one over the next few days as high pressure builds over the panhandle. That means we will see highs mainly in the 90s with very little rain over our area through Saturday. As we move through Sunday to Tuesday a trough of low pressure will bring a return of better rain chances to our area.

