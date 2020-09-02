Advertisement

UPDATE: Boil Water Notice Rescinded from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city officials say the water is now safe to drink.
The boil water notice issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue has been rescinded; city officials say the water is now safe to drink.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Update: September 4, 2020 (4:30 p.m.)

According to officials with the city of Panama City, the precautionary boil water notice that was issued this week from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue between 13th and 15th Street is over.

Officials say a bacteriological survey showed the water is now safe to drink.

If you have questions, please call the Public Works office at (850) 872-3000.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - City of Panama City officials say a boil water notice has been issued for homes and businesses from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue between W. 13th Street and 15th Street.

Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

Officials recommend boiling water used for consumption with a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The precautionary boil water notice will be lifted when samples come back and show the water is safe to drink.

