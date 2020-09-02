UPDATE: Missing Washington County woman located

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - Update: According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Strukel has been located.

No other information was provided by the department.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG) - Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing woman.

Deputies say Kayleen Strukel, 37, has brown hair and is 5′4″ tall.

Strukel’s last known location was in the Orange Hill area of Chipley.

She was last seen on August 29, driving a blue 2003 Ford Taurus.

WCSO say the missing woman was last seen is a similar car to the one pictured. (WJHG/WECP)

