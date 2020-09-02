Advertisement

Walton County schools see change in enrollment for 2020-2021

Enrollment number in Walton County schools aren't the only change this school year.
Enrollment number in Walton County schools aren't the only change this school year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

This school year looks different in Walton County, and not just masks and social distancing. The number of students in classrooms is also changing.

About 8,096 students are enrolled in traditional schools, according to Superintendent A. Russell Hughes.

“When it comes to the pandemic in Walton County and the work we’re doing regarding people’s safety, we’re glad that our parents and our community trust us, having 88 percent participation with brick-and-mortar schools,” said Hughes.

He said of all the students in Walton County, whether going to traditional school, doing Walton Virtual School, or the Innovative Learning Digital Academy, there are about 10,000 students, which is 94 percent of the enrollment they had in March of 2020.

That means, enrollment is actually down across the county.

However, at South Walton High School, there is an increase in students this school year.

“Over a hundred, we’ve seen an almost ten percent growth,” said principal Alexis Tibbetts.

She said part of the reason could be because families are moving to their second homes in South Walton full time.

”Some are coming because they were not sure when their schools were starting and we were committed to starting school. And I think some of them have made the decision that they would like to see their kids have an option of the STEAM school and other things, and some people can work at home now, so since they can tele-communicate, it doesn’t matter where they live,” said Tibbetts.

Real estate agents we spoke with also said they are seeing more families moving to Walton County from bigger cities.

Superintendent Hughes added that over the past five days they have not seen any COVID-19 cases at Walton County schools.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion with a ribbon cutting . After the ribbon cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola -Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.

News

School Security

Updated: 1 hour ago
Schools everywhere are different due to the pandemic... but how are security measures being changed?

News

Florida TaxWatch calls for procurement reform

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The state’s decision to award a contract estimated at $135 million to Deloitte, the same company that built Florida’s failed unemployment system, has a government watchdog calling for reform.

Latest News

News

Changes in security practices at schools in light of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Bay District School officers have had to change their safety drills in light of COVID-19.

News

Crestview man charged with sexual battery on a child under 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say they charged Larry Miller, 55, of Crestview with sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

News

Crestview couple arrested after drug task force search warrant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Karl Domino Jr., 38, and Portia Rodrigues, 35, were arrested Wednesday after the Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force executed search warrant.

News

Precautionary boil water notice issued from Deer Avenue to Beck Avenue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the boil water notice is due to a loss of water pressure during emergency water main repairs.

News

Wednesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,651 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Residential streets of Jackson getting repairs

Updated: 5 hours ago