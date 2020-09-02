Wednesday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 633,442 cases reported. There are 626,426 cases involving Florida residents and 7,016 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,651 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,417 cases. This includes 5,333 residents and 84 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 82 people have died from the virus and 312 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 26 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,245 cases. This includes 4,214 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 30 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 79 people who have died from the virus. 249 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 26 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,678 cases. 1,535 of the cases are residents and 143 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 89 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, two people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,017 cases. 1,006 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died in the county and 57 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 654 cases. There are 642 residents and 12 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 24 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,414 cases. There are 2,392 local cases and 22 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 66 deaths and 118 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 8 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 573 cases, 572 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 829 cases. They are 819 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 49 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 551 cases. There are 547 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 436 cases of COVID-19. All 436 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 15 available adult ICU beds out of the 139 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting none of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

