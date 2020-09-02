Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The panhandle is getting a break from the rain
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is on here in the panhandle and we are going to see a continuation of the hot and drier weather over the coming days. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s with some patchy fog by morning. We will see highs soar into the 90s again Thursday under sunny skies. The hot and dry weather lasts through at least Saturday with better rain chances returning to the area by the early to middle part of next weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Hot and humid today in the Panhandle with mostly sunny skies and an isolated stray shower.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 21 hours ago
Heat & humidity are expected to remain high with rain chances low

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will be high over the coming days as rain chances take a break

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Rain chances are on the decrease with temperatures on the increase

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to partly sunny skies today with an isolated shower on the coast in the morning or midday to a hit or miss storm inland in the afternoon.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Rain chances will be lower over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat is on the increase with rain chances on the decrease in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
The heat returns and the rain chances take a break over the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered hit or miss storms today with otherwise hot and humid conditions under partly sunny skies.