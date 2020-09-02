Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is on here in the panhandle and we are going to see a continuation of the hot and drier weather over the coming days. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s with some patchy fog by morning. We will see highs soar into the 90s again Thursday under sunny skies. The hot and dry weather lasts through at least Saturday with better rain chances returning to the area by the early to middle part of next weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.