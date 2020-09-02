Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite with just a few clouds cruising by our skies after the brilliant moonlight filled up the sky early on today before sunrise.

The Full Corn Moon set around sunrise this morning and will rise again this evening around 7:44pm. Otherwise, we won’t have any rain concerns for the morning commute and I only have a small shot for a certain area to pick up a stray shower today.

We’re still warm and humid largely in the low 80s on the beaches to mid 70s inland where you may encounter a bit of fog early on. That will lift out quickly to a mostly sunny morning over NWFL and temperatures warming fast. We’ll reach the 90s around lunchtime with highs today in the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland and feels like temperatures close to advisory levels of around 105 to 108°.

High pressure is building in across the region today. Sinking motion in the atmosphere from high pressure will not only lead toward the hotter days ahead but it will also help to prevent the rising motion needed to develop any rain. I’ll only have a small scattered or stray shower chance for the Forgotten Coast around Gulf and Franklin Counties this afternoon for a 15 or 30min quick shower.

Otherwise, our ridge deepens as an upper level high settles in over the Southeast Thursday and Friday bringing more sunshine and little to no rain chance, as well as, a few degrees hotter in the afternoons. The drier and hotter pattern begins to break down into the weekend where we’ll see a return of some afternoon scattered storms.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance for a stray shower around Gulf and Franklin Counties this afternoon. Temperatures will be scorching hot this afternoon in the 90s with feels like temperatures of 105 to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hot and dry through Thursday and Friday before typical summery afternoon storms return over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.