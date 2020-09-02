Advertisement

Wewahitchka prepares for Friday opener, coach talks abut new 6-quarter rule

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The start of the 2020 High School footbal season is just a couple of days away now. And over at Wewahitchka, the excitement is building. So says head coach Bobby Johns.

Johns and his staff working with 25 players on the varsity level as they get set to open the season Friday against Cottondale. Before Tuesday’s practice, a second day in full pads for the Gators, I asked the coach if, after the long grinding summer conditioning season, he was starting to see the intensity level of his players rise?

“Well we kind of hoped we would yesterday, the first day and pads and it took about 15 minutes of some live contact and we started running out of gas.” the coach told me. “I mean the excitement level is there. I think they’re a little nervous. It’s been along time since they played football. We didn’t get a spring at all, we didn’t get to play anybody in the spring. Haven’t played a lot of football lately. We’ve got a lot of young kids. So I think there’s a lot of nerves on our part right now. But as we get closer to Friday I think the intensity will step up.”

Coach Johns, as part of that FHSAA Board of Directors, playing a pivotal role in the season beginning this month. Now he’s focused on helping his team stay healthy, practice and play the games starting this week.

One important change that should help all programs, but particularly small school programs, the so called 6-quarter rule, which allows players on the j.v. level an additional two quarters of play each week!

“It allows us to take that kid that as a young kid, or as a j.v. type player that we need on the varsity for depth purposes.” coach Johns told me before his team’s practice Tuesday. “Maybe we’ve only got one backup corner or one backup linebacker and we need that guy to be able to step in and do that. Now he has to play varsity all the time and he never gets the chance to play j.v., well now he can play 2 quarters of j.v. and 4 quarters of varsity. Or he can play three and three, or four and two. So it allows that guy to get some playing time even though we might need him as a back up on the varsity.”

That opener Friday will be at Cottondale, the Gators follow that up with their home opener against Franklin next Friday. The public is welcome at the games in Gulf County, with masks voluntary.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

FSU names Blackman starter going into the season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Mike Norvell going with Blackman at qb. as season begins

Sports

Gulf Coast sports teams are getting voluntary work in

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Commodore baseball and basketball teams are only allowed eight hours a week of voluntary practice until their official start dates.

Sports

Freeport Bulldogs are making strides towards the start of the season

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Bulldogs are just "happy to be back!"

Sports

North Bay Haven Buccaneers get into gear for the fall season

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The charter school has the only team in Bay County in helmets and pads.

Latest News

Sports

Northwest Florida unveils new indoor practice facility

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Rainy days are no longer an obstacle for the raiders.

Sports

Niceville alum, Deonte Sheffield, gets put on scholarship at Florida State

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Sheffield's work comes full circle as he is placed on scholarship for the Noles.

Sports

Sharks work towards opener next week

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Tanner Jones and his new team excited to working together towards season opener September 4th

Sports

Jake Finch working towards big future in racing

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Jake Finch working his way up the racing ladder

Sports

Rain and lightning force teams like South Walton inside for first day of fall practice

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bad weather forces coach Tisa and his South Walton football team inside Monday

Sports

Teams anticipate fall starting

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
Teams anticipate fall starting.