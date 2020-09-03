3.8 magnitude earthquake confirmed near Northwest Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The USGS confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just north of Santa Rosa County in Pollard, Alabama Thursday morning.

According to the USGS website the earthquake happened at 10:07 a.m. central time.

The shake map shows the earthquake could be felt as far east as Laguna Beach, Florida and as far west as Jackson, Mississippi.

