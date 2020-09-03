Advertisement

3.8 magnitude earthquake confirmed near Northwest Florida

The shake map shows the earthquake could be felt as far east as Laguna Beach, Florida and as far west as Jackson, Mississippi.
The shake map shows the earthquake could be felt as far east as Laguna Beach, Florida and as far west as Jackson, Mississippi.(USGS)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The USGS confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just north of Santa Rosa County in Pollard, Alabama Thursday morning.

According to the USGS website the earthquake happened at 10:07 a.m. central time.

The shake map shows the earthquake could be felt as far east as Laguna Beach, Florida and as far west as Jackson, Mississippi.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portion of Harrison Avenue closed for sewer cave-in repair

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Workers will be replacing the manhole and repaving the roadway.

News

Thursday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,800 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Panama City Beach city leaders are planning on adding police officer and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach city leaders spoke about several needs the city has during their budget workshop this week, including adding more police officers.

News

Entry fee for Panama City Beach Pier may go up

Updated: 6 hours ago
Panama City Beach city leaders are considering raising the entry price for the city pier.

Latest News

News

Incinerator Shutdown Follow-Up

Updated: 12 hours ago
We look at what's next - will Bay County start a recycling program now that the incinerator is shutting down.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
The heat and humidity will be high, but the rain chances low in the coming days

News

Florida physicians argue against herd immunity for face masks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.

News

Sheriff’s officials question Springfield’s mayor and other city employees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the BCSO questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.

News

State of recycling with Bay County incinerator shutting down

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
After the incinerator is fully shut down, trash will go through the Steelfield Landfill while the county searches for alternatives.

News

Marianna passes mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ordinance is in effect immediately.