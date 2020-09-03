Bay County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness about dangers of hot cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In light of the tragic death of an infant in a hot car Wednesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office is working to raise awareness of the dangers of hot cars.

On a typical summer day in Florida reaching around 90 degrees, the interior of a car parked outside can soar to 124 degrees within 30 minutes and over 130 degrees in an hour. Infants and animals’ body temperatures heat up faster than adults, thus leaving them in a hot car can quickly become deadly. The BCSO is providing some items to help people to remember to check their back seats.

“Sheriff Ford and I had some air fresheners made, they have a sheriff’s office vehicle on it,” Captain Michael Branning with the BCSO’s Field Services Division said. “It says ’Look Before You Lock.’ It hangs onto your rearview mirror. It’s just a reminder for people to look before they lock their door to make sure there’s no animal or infant that you’ve forgotten about inside of that vehicle.”

The air fresheners can be picked up at the sheriff’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.