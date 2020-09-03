Body of missing Niceville boater recovered from Black Warrior River
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews recovered a body from the spillway of Oliver Lock and Dam on Thursday morning.
Bart Marshal, Chief of Northport Fire Rescue, said the body of 20-year-old Kirsten Jones was recovered from the Black Warrior River around 10 a.m.
Marshal said Jones was a University of Alabama student from Niceville, Florida. Jones and two others were in a boat that went over the spillway on Tuesday night. The other two boaters made it out of the river.
