Body of missing Niceville boater recovered from Black Warrior River

Bart Marshal, Chief of Northport Fire Rescue, said the body of 20-year-old Kirsten Jones was recovered from the Black Warrior River around 10 a.m.
Bart Marshal, Chief of Northport Fire Rescue, said the body of 20-year-old Kirsten Jones was recovered from the Black Warrior River around 10 a.m.(WSAW)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Search crews recovered a body from the spillway of Oliver Lock and Dam on Thursday morning.

Bart Marshal, Chief of Northport Fire Rescue, said the body of 20-year-old Kirsten Jones was recovered from the Black Warrior River around 10 a.m.

Marshal said Jones was a University of Alabama student from Niceville, Florida. Jones and two others were in a boat that went over the spillway on Tuesday night. The other two boaters made it out of the river.

