Chipley football feeling fortunate for the season opener on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Chipley coach, Blake Wilson, and his Tigers are among the dozen area teams set to start the season Friday night. They will head up Highway 77 and take on the rival Tigers of Graceville.

Not only do these kids get to hit the field for the first time since last November, they get to do it against a longtime rival.

Coach Wilson returns 18 starters from last year’s team that went 2-8.

The game Friday, an opener that just a month ago, was still up in the air.

Ready to start the season, Coach Wilson says this will be as close to normal as they will get in terms of the games they have scheduled.

“Fortunately after they told us when we were gonna start, we lost a couple of games, but we were able to fill them. So we got that worked out fairly early. So we’ve got 8 games, we’ve got 9 games. So we’ve been fortunate with that. So we play Graceville this Friday, then we’re open next week. Then the rest of the season we’ve got games for,” said Wilson.

With the guidelines, the team has only had a few days of full contact before their game, but Coach Wilson says they’re handling it well.

"Well of course you know we've been going through the guidelines as far as what we can do as far as the contact and all that. And just trying to get everything in, it's a short week. So of course we'll be limited to the things we can do, but you know we've been trying to get all our stuff in. The kids have been listening, and working hard and paying attention to details," said Wilson.