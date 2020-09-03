Entry fee for Panama City Beach Pier may go up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach city leaders are considering raising the entry price for the city pier.

City officials say if approved, the price for pier goers would go up by $1 to $4 dollars total.

Official say the increase would bring in more than an additional $200,000 a year to be used for other parts of the city. They say if approved, the price change would be implemented during the next fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.