Governor DeSantis lifts ban on outside visitation at long-term care facilities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is lifting the ban on long-term care facility visits. The ban cut off residents from seeing loved ones since mid-March.

Mathison Retirement Community administrator Cindy Eachus says at their nursing home, ”Visitation will be restricted to 18 and older, and it will be only a couple of visitors per resident allowed at a time and there will be a limitation on how many visitors a resident can have in a day. We will have to screen visitors at the door and give them the proper PPE for them to be able to come in and visit with their loved ones.”

A facility must be COVID-19 free for 14 days before visitation can take place.

Eachus says Mathison Retirement Community plans on having drive-by visits for families in the meantime before bringing the families into the building, but that will be soon.

The executive order will be carried out in the next few days once long-term care facilities begin put their new procedures in place.

