Advertisement

Governor DeSantis lifts ban on outside visitation at long-term care facilities

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is lifting the ban on long-term care facility visits. The ban cut off residents from seeing loved ones since mid-March.

Mathison Retirement Community administrator Cindy Eachus says at their nursing home, ”Visitation will be restricted to 18 and older, and it will be only a couple of visitors per resident allowed at a time and there will be a limitation on how many visitors a resident can have in a day. We will have to screen visitors at the door and give them the proper PPE for them to be able to come in and visit with their loved ones.”

A facility must be COVID-19 free for 14 days before visitation can take place.

Eachus says Mathison Retirement Community plans on having drive-by visits for families in the meantime before bringing the families into the building, but that will be soon.

The executive order will be carried out in the next few days once long-term care facilities begin put their new procedures in place.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s officials meet with Springfield’s mayor

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the BCSO questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.

News

State of recycling with Bay County incinerator shutting down

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
After the incinerator is fully shut down, trash will go through the Steelfield Landfill while the county searches for alternatives.

News

Marianna passes mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ordinance is in effect immediately.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
We are getting a break from the rain, but not from the heat in the panhandle

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

State Nursing Home Ban Lifted

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to lift the ban on nursing home visitation. Natalie is talking with local nursing homes and how this will impact residents and family members.

News

Walton School Enrollment

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walton County schools enrollment statistics.

News

Heard Immunity

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Governor made comments Monday about reaching heard immunity in the state. He doubled down on the original goal of the pandemic response: slow the spread, not stop the spread. Now a group of doctors, social activists and democrats are once again calling for a universal mask mandate along with other measures to protect the public.

News

Newborn baby dies in Panama City after being left in a car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Deputies say the newborn was possibly left in the car for several hours.

News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony officially reopened Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hospital staff, regional leaders and volunteers held a ribbon cutting ceremony which included remarks by Ascension representatives and community leaders commemorating the occasion with a ribbon cutting . After the ribbon cutting, Bishop William Wack of the Pensacola -Tallahassee Catholic Diocese celebrated a mass in the new hospital chapel that included the blessing of the new altar.