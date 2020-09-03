Advertisement

Gulf District Schools implements ‘Distance Learning Day’


Friday is all about figuring out what does and doesn’t work and moving forward from there.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “I don’t try to fool anybody by saying [Friday] is going to be a normal day of school. It’s not,” Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said.

On Friday, all Gulf District students and faculty will take part in distance learning.

“It’s for us truly to venture out and give everybody a dry run of practice if you will, or rehearsal, just to see how it works should we have to do it,” Norton said.

“Distance Learning Day” is what they’re calling it. It is a day of practice for the entire district as recommended by the Florida Department of Education, even if the student is enrolled in brick-and-mortar learning.

“This is one of those days we can say, alright, there’s no pressure on us. Let’s go, let’s all log in, you’re responsible for a lesson; and then no harm, no foul, nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Norton said. “This is our first try.”

The idea is to prepare for a situation in which an entire class or school has to quarantine on short notice. School leaders want to ensure everyone knows how to use the virtual learning platform.

“We have several kids that have to self isolate because they’ve been in direct contact with someone who has had it. But if our cases spike and we have to go to a school closure or that student has to isolate or quarantine, they can be successful they don’t skip a beat. They’re able to access their work,” Port St. Joe Principal Josh Dailey said.

Norton hopes to have several distance learning days in the future. Friday is all about figuring out what does and doesn’t work and moving forward from there.

Norton also said each student in the district has been issued a Chromebook to work on from home.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

