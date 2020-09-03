Advertisement

Jeep introduces its first electric-powered vehicle

It’s the Wrangler 4xe
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.(Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand is going electric.

The company on Thursday unveiled the first of what it says will be many Jeeps powered by batteries.

The main reason driving the new offerings likely is FCA’s obligation to meet fuel economy and pollution regulations in Europe, China, and the U.S. or face stiff fines or steep costs to buy electric vehicle credits from companies like Tesla.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the brand’s first vehicle that can travel on electricity in the U.S.

The gas-electric hybrid SUV can go 25 miles on battery power before a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine takes over.

Fiat Chrysler says in a few years all Jeep models will have battery-power options.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3.8 magnitude earthquake confirmed near Northwest Florida

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The USGS confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just north of Santa Rosa County in Pollard, Alabama Thursday morning.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

News

Portion of Harrison Avenue closed for sewer cave-in repair

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Workers will be replacing the manhole and repaving the roadway.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

Latest News

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 48 minutes ago
It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back its release several times.

News

Thursday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,800 people have died from the virus in the state.

National

Russia: Germany has provided no proof of Navalny poisoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
German authorities said Wednesday that tests showed “proof without doubt” that he had been poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.

National

Parties battle for voters in 'must-win' Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

US trade deficit surges in July to highest in 12 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit surged in July to $63.6 billion, the highest level in 12 years, as imports jumped by a record amount.