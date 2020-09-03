Advertisement

Marianna Police collecting supplies for officers impacted by Laura

Marianna Police say they need the communities help in collecting donations to send to law enforcement officers and their families impacted by Hurricane Laura.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - Marianna Police say they need the communities help in collecting donations to send to law enforcement officers and their families impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Items being gathered, include: flashlights; batteries; cleaning supplies; industrial trash bags; basic medical supplies; tarps; roofing nails; tools; blankets; diapers/baby wipes/formula; towels; air mattresses; and Gatorade.

At this time, no food or clothing is being accepted.

You can drop donations off at the Marianna Police Department. They are located at 2890 Green Street, Marianna, Florida.

If you need assistance getting donated items to the police department, you can contact Captain Tyler Scarborough at (850) 526-3125 to make arrangements.

Officers with the Marianna Police Department will be taking the items to Louisiana on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Anyone interested in donating supplies needs to do so by 4:30pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

