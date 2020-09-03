Advertisement

Panama City Beach city leaders are planning on adding police officer and more

The Panama City Beach city council voted to extend the mask mandate until September 8th.
The Panama City Beach city council voted to extend the mask mandate until September 8th.(WJHG/WECP)
By Jarell Baker
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach city leaders spoke about several needs the city has during their budget workshop this week, including adding more police officers.

“We’ve had a number of recent retirements. We’re down to about 6(openings). We hope to get those filled in the next couple of months,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

The police department receives around 60,000 calls a year and they’ve already received upwards of 48,000 so far this year, which is why they’re planning to add 4 new officers in January.

“We can go from a city of 15,000 to 100,000 in a weekend,” said O’Rourke. “That places a huge demand on our police officers. We have hit call volumes for a department of this size. It would definitely be a benefit to get an additional officer on every shift.”

O’rourke said they’re hoping to have the officers trained and ready for spring break. He said the police department is also looking at buying 64 new body cameras.

“It keeps people on their toes,” said O’Rourke. “I think people behave better when they know they’re being filmed. We have a record of the transaction. Sometimes you get a, he said she said, and when you go to the video you can see exactly what happened.”

O’Rourke said the city is also considering adding a procurement officer to help with the city’s purchases.

“Right now we have many cases where we’re buying stuff through individual departments. Now we can do it collectively as a city and get a better price,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke said the city council will consider buying the body cameras during its next meeting on September 10th.

O’Rourke said the council will finalize and adopt the budget for the next fiscal year during their meeting on September 24th. He said the budget will go into effect in October.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Entry fee for Panama City Beach Pier may go up

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Panama City Beach city leaders are considering raising the entry price for the city pier.

News

Incinerator Shutdown Follow-Up

Updated: 6 hours ago
We look at what's next - will Bay County start a recycling program now that the incinerator is shutting down.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 6 hours ago
The heat and humidity will be high, but the rain chances low in the coming days

News

Florida physicians argue against herd immunity for face masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s officials question Springfield’s mayor and other city employees

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the BCSO questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.

News

State of recycling with Bay County incinerator shutting down

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
After the incinerator is fully shut down, trash will go through the Steelfield Landfill while the county searches for alternatives.

News

Marianna passes mask ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ordinance is in effect immediately.

News

Governor DeSantis lifts ban on outside visitation at long-term care facilities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Ron DeSantis lifts nursing home visits ban Tuesday.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
We are getting a break from the rain, but not from the heat in the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago