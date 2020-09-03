Panama City Beach city leaders are planning on adding police officer and more

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach city leaders spoke about several needs the city has during their budget workshop this week, including adding more police officers.

“We’ve had a number of recent retirements. We’re down to about 6(openings). We hope to get those filled in the next couple of months,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

The police department receives around 60,000 calls a year and they’ve already received upwards of 48,000 so far this year, which is why they’re planning to add 4 new officers in January.

“We can go from a city of 15,000 to 100,000 in a weekend,” said O’Rourke. “That places a huge demand on our police officers. We have hit call volumes for a department of this size. It would definitely be a benefit to get an additional officer on every shift.”

O’rourke said they’re hoping to have the officers trained and ready for spring break. He said the police department is also looking at buying 64 new body cameras.

“It keeps people on their toes,” said O’Rourke. “I think people behave better when they know they’re being filmed. We have a record of the transaction. Sometimes you get a, he said she said, and when you go to the video you can see exactly what happened.”

O’Rourke said the city is also considering adding a procurement officer to help with the city’s purchases.

“Right now we have many cases where we’re buying stuff through individual departments. Now we can do it collectively as a city and get a better price,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke said the city council will consider buying the body cameras during its next meeting on September 10th.

O’Rourke said the council will finalize and adopt the budget for the next fiscal year during their meeting on September 24th. He said the budget will go into effect in October.

