Panama City Beach tops list of best beaches in the U.S.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach has found itself yet again topping the list of a national award.

TripAdvisor has released its 2020 Traveler’s Choice award for the top 25 beaches in the United States and Panama City Beach comes in at #8, ahead of Hawaii and other Florida beaches.

Tourism officials say despite COVID-19, the area has recovered faster than other destinations across the U.S.

Visit Panama City Beach’s Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said accolades like this one are a testament to the community’s resilience.

“Our businesses love our visitors that’s how the TDC gets the resources to host events like the Beach Ball Drop, Mardigras, Pirates of the High Seas fest, Beach Home for the Holidays, and that’s what’s really turned our destination into a year-round destination that keeps visitors coming back January through December,” she said.

Panama City Beach has also won several other awards this year including “Most Instagramable Beach” and “Best Beach That You Can Drive To.”

