Advertisement

Panama City Beach tops list of best beaches in the U.S.

Panama City Beach came in #8 for Tripadvisor's top 25 beaches in the U.S. for 2020.
Panama City Beach came in #8 for Tripadvisor's top 25 beaches in the U.S. for 2020.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach has found itself yet again topping the list of a national award.

TripAdvisor has released its 2020 Traveler’s Choice award for the top 25 beaches in the United States and Panama City Beach comes in at #8, ahead of Hawaii and other Florida beaches.

Tourism officials say despite COVID-19, the area has recovered faster than other destinations across the U.S.

Visit Panama City Beach’s Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said accolades like this one are a testament to the community’s resilience.

“Our businesses love our visitors that’s how the TDC gets the resources to host events like the Beach Ball Drop, Mardigras, Pirates of the High Seas fest, Beach Home for the Holidays, and that’s what’s really turned our destination into a year-round destination that keeps visitors coming back January through December,” she said.

Panama City Beach has also won several other awards this year including “Most Instagramable Beach” and “Best Beach That You Can Drive To.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Hot and dry weather now in the panhandle, but better rain chances are likely next week

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The heat is on, but better rain chances are in the forecast by next week

News

Sending Supplies to Hurricane Laura Victims

Updated: 17 minutes ago
We follow-up with the supply collection for Hurricane Laura victims.

News

Gulf District Schools Distance Learning Day

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Students and faculty in Gulf District Schools are taking a day to practice and prepare in case they have to all go virtual.

News

Tourist Development Tax on the Ballot in North Walton

Updated: 19 minutes ago
In November, North Walton County residents can vote on whether or not there should be a tourist development tax.

Latest News

News

Increasing Awareness of Hot Car Dangers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
After an infant died in a hot car in Panama City Wednesday, sheriff's officials are working to increase awareness.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness about dangers of hot cars

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The interior of a car can heat up to over 124 degrees in half an hour on a 90 degree day.

News

Panama City Beach preps for Labor Day weekend amid COVID-19 without Gulf Coast Jam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Panama City Beach mayor Mark Sheldon says he anticipates this Labor Day weekend to host half, or even a third, of the tourism Memorial Day weekend saw this year. This comes despite Gulf Coast Jam being postponed.

News

CDC eviction moratorium stronger than Florida’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The CDC has issued an eviction ban order in response to COVID-19.

News

Marianna Police collecting supplies for officers impacted by Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Marianna Police say they need the communities help in collecting donations to send to law enforcement officers and their families impacted by Hurricane Laura.