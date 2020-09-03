Portion of Harrison Avenue closed for sewer cave-in repair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officals say Harrison Avenue between E. 23rd Street and the area of the Spring Valley Club is closed so the Utilities Department and contractors can repair the sewer cave-in that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Workers will be replacing the manhole and repaving the roadway.

Repairs are expected to be finished by Friday around 5:00 p.m.

The north entrance of Spring Valley Club will be closed while the repairs are being made so residents and visitors need to use the south entrance.

