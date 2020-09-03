Advertisement

Portion of Harrison Avenue closed for sewer cave-in repair

The hole is on Harrison Avenue in front of the Spring Valley Club Apartments.
The hole is on Harrison Avenue in front of the Spring Valley Club Apartments.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officals say Harrison Avenue between E. 23rd Street and the area of the Spring Valley Club is closed so the Utilities Department and contractors can repair the sewer cave-in that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Workers will be replacing the manhole and repaving the roadway.

Repairs are expected to be finished by Friday around 5:00 p.m.

The north entrance of Spring Valley Club will be closed while the repairs are being made so residents and visitors need to use the south entrance.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3.8 magnitude earthquake confirmed near Northwest Florida

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The USGS confirmed a 3.8 magnitude earthquake occurred just north of Santa Rosa County in Pollard, Alabama Thursday morning.

News

Thursday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 11,800 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Panama City Beach city leaders are planning on adding police officer and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Panama City Beach city leaders spoke about several needs the city has during their budget workshop this week, including adding more police officers.

News

Entry fee for Panama City Beach Pier may go up

Updated: 6 hours ago
Panama City Beach city leaders are considering raising the entry price for the city pier.

Latest News

News

Incinerator Shutdown Follow-Up

Updated: 12 hours ago
We look at what's next - will Bay County start a recycling program now that the incinerator is shutting down.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
The heat and humidity will be high, but the rain chances low in the coming days

News

Florida physicians argue against herd immunity for face masks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A group of political activists, state lawmakers and medical experts are once again doubling down on their demand for a statewide mask mandate.

News

Sheriff’s officials question Springfield’s mayor and other city employees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the BCSO questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.

News

State of recycling with Bay County incinerator shutting down

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
After the incinerator is fully shut down, trash will go through the Steelfield Landfill while the county searches for alternatives.

News

Marianna passes mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The ordinance is in effect immediately.