Sheriff’s officials meet with Springfield’s mayor

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the Bay County Sheriff's Office questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.
By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Springfield City Hall this week.

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond confirmed with Newschannel 7, Wednesday afternoon, representatives from the BCSO questioned him, the city’s finance director and the city clerk on Tuesday.

Hammond said among the topics discussed were a $22,000 truck the city purchased to use as Mayor Hammond’s city vehicle after Hurricane Michael. Hammond said he reimbursed the city for that purchase.

Sheriff’s officials also asked him about his tear down program in which he said he tore down damaged homes for free following the category 5 storm.

No word yet on whether the interviews are connected to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into possible corruption in Bay County. Hammond said the city has not been issued a subpoena.

We reached out to the sheriff’s office, but nobody would comment.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

