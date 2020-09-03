Thursday breakdown of local COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 637,013 cases reported. There are 629,913 cases involving Florida residents and 7,100 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 11,800 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,455 cases. This includes 5,370 residents and 85 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 84 people have died from the virus and 316 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,278 cases. This includes 4,246 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 31 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 80 people who have died from the virus. 251 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 28 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,694 cases. 1,550 of the cases are residents and 144 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 89 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,023 cases. 1,012 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 16 people have died in the county and 57 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, six people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 662 cases. There are 650 residents and 12 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 26 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,428 cases. There are 2,404 local cases and 24 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 66 deaths and 120 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 8 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 575 cases, 574 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 834 cases. They are 824 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 13 deaths and 49 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 560 cases. There are 556 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Seven people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 436 cases of COVID-19. All 436 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and nine people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:03 p.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 17 available adult ICU beds out of the 139 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.