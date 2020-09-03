Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The heat is on as a big ridge of high pressure will hold over our area through at least the 1st part of the long holiday weekend. We will see temps tonight fall into the 70s w/patchy fog developing. As we head through Friday highs will reach 90-95 w/heat indices around 100-105. The same can be said with Saturday, but each day this weekend into next week we will increase our rain chances just a bit. By Labor Day into mid-week it should be pretty unsettled with rain chances at 60%.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

