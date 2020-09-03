Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead. We’re seeing temperatures dip down to the mid 70s inland to upper 70s on the coast. With dew points in the mid 70s as well, some patchy fog is possible away from the coast this morning. But I don’t think it will be too terribly thick for the morning drive, nor do I think it will last very long after sunrise. Otherwise, with mostly sunny skies to start your Thursday, we’re going to be in for a hot one!

All of the sunshine this morning over NWFL warms temperatures fast. We’ll reach the 90s around lunchtime with highs today in the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland and feels like temperatures close to 100 to 105°.

High pressure is settling in across the region today. Sinking motion in the atmosphere from high pressure will not only lead toward the hotter days ahead but it will also help to prevent the rising motion needed to develop any rain. I’ll only have a small stray shower chance for the Forgotten Coast around Liberty, Gulf and Franklin Counties this afternoon for a 15 or 30min quick shower.

Otherwise, our ridge deepens as an upper level high settles in over the Southeast tomorrow bringing more sunshine and little to no rain chance, as well as, a few degrees hotter in the afternoons. The ridge looks to hold it’s strength and position some heading into the weekend. We may be able to squeeze out a couple more mainly dry days for the weekend, with the exception of an afternoon storm, mainly for Sunday afternoon and away from the coast.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less than 10% chance for a stray shower around Liberty, Gulf and Franklin Counties this afternoon. Temperatures will be scorching hot this afternoon in the 90s with feels like temperatures of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hot and dry through Friday before typical summery afternoon storms try to return over the weekend.

