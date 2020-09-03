United Way of NW Florida Resource Map Now On-Line

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Finding help after a disaster, like Hurricane Michael and now the COVID-19 pandemic, is not always easy.

The United Way of Northwest Florida now has an online tool that helps you find the help you need. With the help of a non-profit called Florida Alliance for Response to Epidemics, they have developed a map containing the contact information on their 53 affiliated agencies along with the type of services provided in the six county area they serve.

Searches can be filtered by categories such as health, housing, food, and a host of other categories. They are also inviting other non-profit and faith based agencies to be listed on their map to provide a larger scope of assistance throughout the Panhandle. There is also help provided by phone.

“People who have immediate needs of assistance, we encourage them to dial 211. Our 211 information system is available 24/7,” Ken McVay, Communications Director For The United Way of Northwest Florida, said. “It puts them in touch with an operator that can provide them with specific answers to the questions they have as well.”

For more information about the map, go to their web site unitedwaynwfl.org and scroll down to see the map.

