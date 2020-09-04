Bay County Chamber of Commerce celebrates local industry and tourism

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its Industry and Tourism Appreciation Month Tuesday.

With the help of Destination Panama City and Visit Panama City Beach, the chamber will be hosting several events throughout the month of September to thank its community partners.

Friday, September 4, officials are hosting the Chamber of Commerce’s virtual First Friday event. Sponsored by Gulf Coast State College, it starts at 8 a.m. Organizers say Becca Hardin of the Bay Economic Development Alliance and Dan Rowe of Visit Panama City Beach will be discussing updates on industry and tourism in Bay County.

You can click here to join the webinar. More information can also be found here.

Other events coming up this month include the annual Spring Classic Golf Tournament on September 11, the Industry Appreciation Celebration Awards Breakfast on September 16, and Industry After Hours on September 29.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.