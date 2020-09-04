Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with just a few clouds cruising our skies early on. We’ll see some patchy fog develop inland this morning in some of the typical spots we had it yesterday.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid waking up in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine this morning will lead toward temperatures warming fast. And we’ll see a hot weekend ahead as well too. We’ll reach the 90s around lunchtime with highs today in the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland and feels like temperatures close to 100 to 105°.

High pressure is still in place across the region today. Sinking motion in the atmosphere from high pressure will not only lead toward the hotter days ahead but it will also help to prevent the rising motion needed to develop any rain. I’ll only have a small stray, lucky-weather-lotto-winning, shower chance for the Forgotten Coast around Liberty, Gulf and Franklin Counties this afternoon, a 15 or 30min quick shower.

Otherwise, our ridge deepens as an upper level high settles in over the Southeast tomorrow bringing more sunshine and little to no rain chance, as well as, a few degrees hotter in the afternoon. We may be able to squeeze out a couple more mainly dry days for the res of the holiday weekend. Only a handful of those afternoon storms develop Sunday. The same goes for Memorial Day as well.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with a less than 10% chance for a stray shower this afternoon. Temperatures will be scorching hot this afternoon in the 90s with feels like temperatures of 105 to 108°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running hot and dry through tomorrow before typical summery afternoon storms try to return over the late holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.